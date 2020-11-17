Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 348,680 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348,680 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after buying an additional 2,482,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,605,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 792,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.