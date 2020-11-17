NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $726.88 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $726,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,131.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,571.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,196.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,958.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $25,775,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

