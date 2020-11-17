Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $30,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 206,466 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 378.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $5,304,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.