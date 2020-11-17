McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $183.66 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

