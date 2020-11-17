Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,011 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.64, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

