Pacific Center for Financial Services Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 64,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,234,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 66,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $209,312,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,131.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,196.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,958.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,571.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $25,775,177 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

