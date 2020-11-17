Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,795,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,131.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,571.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,196.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,958.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $25,775,177 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

