Alps Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $384.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.86 and a 200-day moving average of $386.95. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $503.89.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

