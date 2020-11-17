Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period.

BATS:PTEU opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

