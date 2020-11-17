Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $203,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,131.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,196.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,958.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,571.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $25,775,177 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.