Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 328 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PNM Resources by 280.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

