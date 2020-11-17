WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,403 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.03. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

