Security Asset Management Has $3.11 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.39 and its 200 day moving average is $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,642.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

