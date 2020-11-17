Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $203.30 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75,579 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $203,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 202,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,642.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.