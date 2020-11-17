Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 956 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,317,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,601,000 after acquiring an additional 750,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,708,000 after purchasing an additional 204,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 737,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,948 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

