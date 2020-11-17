Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $249.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.37. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $258.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

