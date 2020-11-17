Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.39 and its 200-day moving average is $203.48. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1,642.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

