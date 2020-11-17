Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,080 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1,642.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

