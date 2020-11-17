C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,162 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 8.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $759,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,642.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

