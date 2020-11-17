Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHP. SunTrust Banks lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

