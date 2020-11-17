Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 152 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 28.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $349,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000.

NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $137.44.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

