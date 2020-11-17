Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.1% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,642.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.