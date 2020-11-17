Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of BX opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.