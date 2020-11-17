Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $158.67 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 754,363 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $158,665,000. Microsoft comprises 6.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 21,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,642.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

