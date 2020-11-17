Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 74.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,798 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

KMI opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

