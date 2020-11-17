Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $83,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,162 shares of company stock worth $1,189,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

