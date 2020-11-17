Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Microsoft by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $559,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,642.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

