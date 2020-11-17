Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Signature Bank by 166.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Signature Bank by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 360,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

SBNY opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.