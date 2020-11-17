Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $158,665,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $2,599,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1,642.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

