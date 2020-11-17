Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFSI opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $2,053,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,650 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,776. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

