Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 14,424 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $2,796,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $777,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.