Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 14,424 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $2,796,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $777,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,403 Bank OZK
WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,403 Bank OZK
Security Asset Management Has $3.11 Million Stake in Microsoft Co.
Security Asset Management Has $3.11 Million Stake in Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.
Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $203.30 Million Stake in Microsoft Co.
Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $203.30 Million Stake in Microsoft Co.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 956 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 956 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report