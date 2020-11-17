Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 83.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 321.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $114.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

