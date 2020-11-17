Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 55,189 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,189 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,145,000 after acquiring an additional 532,736 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 70,897 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

