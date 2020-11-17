Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $47,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

