1,803 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

