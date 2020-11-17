Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. CWM LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $428.54 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

