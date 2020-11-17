Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,458 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

