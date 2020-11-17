Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBH opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $178.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

