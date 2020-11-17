Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,389 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

