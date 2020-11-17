Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 17,728 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $211.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.65 and its 200-day moving average is $185.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

