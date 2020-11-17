Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $9,133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,833,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 67,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $938,000.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

