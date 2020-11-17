Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6,684.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

EWX stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.