Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6,684.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

EWX stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 55,189 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF
Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 55,189 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF
Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $47,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $47,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
1,803 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc
1,803 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc
Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Humana Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Humana Inc.
Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,458 Shares of BorgWarner Inc.
Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,458 Shares of BorgWarner Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report