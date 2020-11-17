Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

