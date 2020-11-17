Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amdocs by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amdocs by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,435,000 after buying an additional 1,256,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after buying an additional 285,642 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

