Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,524,000 after purchasing an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Henry Schein by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $43,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Shares of HSIC opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.