Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $381,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

