Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,733 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 357.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $221,000.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $147,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,414 shares of company stock worth $2,449,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $951.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

