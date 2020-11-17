Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $41,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at $190,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

NYSE:POST opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

