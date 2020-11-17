Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $40,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Discovery by 1,963.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

