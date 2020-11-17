Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,000 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BST opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

